F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s previous close.

FXLV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE FXLV opened at $9.62 on Friday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $3,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

