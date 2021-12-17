F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 2,416 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FFIV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.52. 8,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

