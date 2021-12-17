FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $476.64

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $476.64 and last traded at $472.76, with a volume of 42079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $471.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.