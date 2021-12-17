Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.50% of Fastenal worth $448,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after buying an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

FAST opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

