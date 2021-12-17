Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $150,859.80 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,431. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

