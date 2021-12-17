Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $54.85. Approximately 56,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,027,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,960 shares of company stock worth $8,627,784. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $200,277,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

