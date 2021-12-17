FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.96. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

