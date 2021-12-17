FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of FedEx worth $130,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.32.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

