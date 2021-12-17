FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Repurchase $5.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,117,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

