Filecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $415.49 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.09 billion and approximately $415.49 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.12 or 0.01125654 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 139,485,002 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

