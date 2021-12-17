Financial Analysis: InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardax and InflaRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80

InflaRx has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68%

Risk and Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardax and InflaRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.15 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.11 InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -3.08

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InflaRx beats Cardax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

