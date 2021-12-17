Financial Analysis: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) versus Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Markforged alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Markforged and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 133.40%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than Mandiant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.42 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.14

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Volatility and Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markforged beats Mandiant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.