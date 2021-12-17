Financial Comparison: CBL & Associates Properties (CBLAQ) vs. Its Peers

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CBL & Associates Properties to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBL & Associates Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL & Associates Properties Competitors 3561 14518 14350 351 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.43%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $575.86 million -$335.53 million -0.15 CBL & Associates Properties Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 23.50

CBL & Associates Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -30.84% -32.06% -3.71% CBL & Associates Properties Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties rivals beat CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

