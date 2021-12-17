Financial Comparison: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 23.26 -$71.29 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

