Financial Contrast: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inovalon and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 0 5 1 0 2.17 Automatic Data Processing 2 7 3 0 2.08

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.44%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $224.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Inovalon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 9.55 $22.58 million $0.34 120.76 Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.51 $2.60 billion $6.32 36.69

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalon. Automatic Data Processing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 6.73% 10.97% 4.10% Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03%

Volatility and Risk

Inovalon has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Inovalon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

