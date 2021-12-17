Financial Life Advisors Purchases 8,216 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,940,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $150.47. 839,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,623,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

