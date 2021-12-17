FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2,340.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199951 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

