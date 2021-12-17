Firo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Firo has a total market cap of $65.43 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00011188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded up 1,429,446,490% against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,687,349 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.