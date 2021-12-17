First Merchants Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

FRME stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Merchants by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.