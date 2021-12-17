First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

