First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

