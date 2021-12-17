First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.12. 1,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.