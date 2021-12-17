First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Short Interest Down 31.8% in November

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

RNDM opened at $55.21 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

