First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,378 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.78 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

