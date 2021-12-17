First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) was down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 4,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.