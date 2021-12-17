First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.58. 7,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.