First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.27. 3,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.