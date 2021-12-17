First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.57. 8,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 16,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

