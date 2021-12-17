First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Trimmed by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 5.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,552. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

