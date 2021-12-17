First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
