First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

