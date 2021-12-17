Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,844 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.