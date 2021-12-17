Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.