Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CMC Materials worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

