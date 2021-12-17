Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 223.8% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 51,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 16,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 49,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

