Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,183 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FARO Technologies worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

