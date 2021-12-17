FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.88 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

