Flux Market Cap Reaches $353.77 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003480 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $353.77 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00339684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00087769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000130 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,832,717 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

