Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 39,491 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,389.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,829,000.00.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

