FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.