FOAM Market Capitalization Hits $19.47 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $19.47 million and $49,492.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00204784 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.