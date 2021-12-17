Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Shares Down 6.1%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. 39,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 83,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

