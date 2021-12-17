Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 4.4%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

