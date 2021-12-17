Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.75

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.75 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.33). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 877,935 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a current ratio of 152.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

