Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Purchases 1,654 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,917.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 116,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forian during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forian during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

