Formation Fi (FORM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259,896.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $259,896.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.13 or 0.08251150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.29 or 0.99962884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

