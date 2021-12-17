FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits One Day Volume of $751,918.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $751,918.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00202949 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

