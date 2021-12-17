FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,966,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $990,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

