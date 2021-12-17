Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $136,081.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.38 or 0.08323828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00077131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.80 or 1.00244033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

