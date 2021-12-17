Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stock Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,263,000.

NYSEARCA FLCH opened at $24.82 on Friday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

