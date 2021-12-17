Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stock Position Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,263,000.

NYSEARCA FLCH opened at $24.82 on Friday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

See Also: Market Timing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.