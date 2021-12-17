Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.21 and traded as high as C$11.17. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 999,770 shares traded.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.